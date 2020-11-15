Flashpoint: What's next after the election, coronavirus concerns grow as cases rise again

Nationally, the news is better for democrats. But, Republicans have a lot to be happy about in North Carolina.

Representative-elect Terry Brown Jr. and Republican strategist, Larry Shaheen discuss where we go from here following the election.

Turning to the coronavirus. In almost every state across the country, cases are on the rise. In North Carolina, we continue to set records every day for the newest daily cases. For the first time this week we got above 3,000 new cases on a single day.

Hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward too. In North Carolina, the number of people in hospitals is right around where it was during our peak in July.

There is an extra concern as winter and the holidays are coming and people head indoors to celebrate together. It's one of the reasons that this week Governor Cooper chose to keep us in phase three but limit indoor gatherings to now just 10 people or less.

