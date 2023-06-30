Former congressman makes play for unaffiliated voters in Governor's primary

On Flashpoint, Mark Walker lays out his campaign for independents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican candidate for Governor Mark Walker hopes to defy historical trends in North Carolina's governor's mansion.

"We've had one Republican governor elected in the last 31 years. Only three in our entire North Carolina state history," he said.

The former congressman and U.S. senate candidate appeared this week on WCNC's Flashpoint, outlining his priorities if elected governor.

"It's got to be education," Walker said.

Walker called for "bottom-up" reform that helps students better prepare for the workforce in North Carolina.

The former pastor also indicated he would support stricter abortion regulations after Republicans in the General Assembly passed new restrictions this session.

"Anytime that we have an opportunity to protect as many lives as possible, I wouldn't be more than happy to sign that bill," he said.

Walker faces Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell in the 2024 Republican primary. And Walker said winning over independent voters would be crucial.

"Republicans are the smallest party, we only make up 30% of the entire bloc of registered voters. So you have to have someone that can actually reach into the unaffiliated voters and maybe even a few Democrats," Walker said.

"If you can't win the unaffiliated voters, you cannot win a statewide election in North Carolina."

