Gaston Co. lawmaker sponsors bill to give NC schools more flexibility over their calendar

On Flashpoint, Donnie Loftis said he's working to convince skeptics in the state Senate.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — House Bill 86 is the latest attempt by the North Carolina House to allow greater flexibility for local school districts after several districts have decided to start school years earlier than allowed by state statute.

"I applaud the school districts who had the courage to step up," State Rep. Donnie Loftis of Gaston County, said.

Loftis cosponsored a bill filed in the North Carolina House on Feb. 9 that would allow school districts to choose a start date as early as Aug. 10. It also forces districts to end the school year no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

"If education is a priority for the future of this state, and we need those bright and best young people to remain here in this state, I'm willing to give them any opportunity that would set them up for success," Loftis said.

In some cases, educators prefer the earlier start date because it allows for end-of-semester exams before the winter break.

"15 to 17 days really impact their ability to retain what they've been taught over the first part of the semester," Loftis said.

The plan has faced pushback from the state's tourism industry, which relies on August as a popular vacation period for families.

"I'm working with my Senate colleagues on in the other house to help them understand this is a big step, and we need to move forward to support our students and parents in the education system," Loftis said.

