x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Flashpoint

'We've never seen a more fair process' | Gaston Republican candidate defends redistricting

On Flashpoint, state senate candidate Brad Overcash says the process was transparent.

GASTON, N.C. — After North Carolina's 2022 primaries were pushed back by a state supreme court ruling, many republicans defended the legislative and congressional maps at issue.

"We've never seen a more fair process, not by either side, in the history of North Carolina," Brad Overcash, state senate candidate from Gaston County, said.

"The public and the media were invited in to observe the whole process," he said.

Overcash appears on WCNC's Flashpoint this week.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE!

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Flashpoint: Members of Charlotte City Council react to primary delay