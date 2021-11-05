'We've never seen a more fair process' | Gaston Republican candidate defends redistricting

On Flashpoint, state senate candidate Brad Overcash says the process was transparent.

GASTON, N.C. — After North Carolina's 2022 primaries were pushed back by a state supreme court ruling, many republicans defended the legislative and congressional maps at issue.

"We've never seen a more fair process, not by either side, in the history of North Carolina," Brad Overcash, state senate candidate from Gaston County, said.

"The public and the media were invited in to observe the whole process," he said.

Overcash appears on WCNC's Flashpoint this week.