'Positive development' coming to Gastonia in the next few years, mayor says

Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid continues to push for CATS silver line, despite setbacks from the transportation agency.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's mayor is preparing for more development and big changes to the city in the next three to five years.

"This is the first time I've seen development going on the north, south, east and west part of the city," Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid said. " I'm talking about positive development that's gonna fit a lot of people."

The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million.

Reid also serves as a non-voting member of the Metropolitan Transit Commission, a board that helps oversee the Charlotte Area Transit System.

CATS continues to work out several issues within the organization, including staffing after learning about a few small derailments over the past year.

It comes as the city pushes its $13.5 billion transportation plan would help build the silver line which relies on a one-cent sales tax referendum.

The new train would stretch from Matthews to Gaston County, but the mayor says he thinks CATs should move forward with the plan, despite setbacks.

"I definitely want to see the progress continue," Reid said. "I think it's a great thing."

