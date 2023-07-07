Businesses attracted by Charlotte's high 'quality of life'

On Flashpoint, a Business Alliance recruiter talks about what makes Charlotte attractive to companies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte's economy continues to grow, business recruiters are finding the region's quality of life helps to attract potential employers.

"We have a very strong expansionary market right now," said Danny Chavez the Chief Business Recruitment Officer for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "We are seeing new business move into the market."

Chavez appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint this week.

"I think one thing that's been trending in a really good direction is our quality of life index in comparison to some of those other markets," he said.

Chavez says "quality of life" can account for multiple variables, including local amenities, regional attractions, and overall affordability. When compared to similar cities like Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Nashville, Chavez says Charlotte stacks up well.

"We're more favorable from a cost standpoint than several of those other markets that we compete against,' he said.

