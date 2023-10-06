Charlotte Republican looks to make inroads in Democratic stronghold

On Flashpoint, James Bowers makes his case for representing district 3 in Charlotte City Council.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican James Bowers is running for Charlotte City Council to represent district 3, a heavily Democratic district.

"Leadership is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but a people, human issue," Bowers said.

Bowers appeared on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint a few weeks after Tiawanna Brown, the Democratic candidate in the district 3 city council race.

Bowers said making Charlotte safe is his biggest priority.

"I think it's safety, more so than anything else," he said.

Charlotte's municipal election will be held on Nov. 7 and early voting by absentee ballot began on Oct. 6.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart