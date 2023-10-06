x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Flashpoint

Charlotte Republican looks to make inroads in Democratic stronghold

On Flashpoint, James Bowers makes his case for representing district 3 in Charlotte City Council.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican James Bowers is running for Charlotte City Council to represent district 3, a heavily Democratic district.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

"Leadership is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but a people, human issue," Bowers said.

Bowers appeared on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint a few weeks after Tiawanna Brown, the Democratic candidate in the district 3 city council race.

RELATED: A 'different kind of candidate' emerges from Charlotte's district 3 primary

Bowers said making Charlotte safe is his biggest priority.

"I think it's safety, more so than anything else," he said.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

Charlotte's municipal election will be held on Nov. 7 and early voting by absentee ballot began on Oct. 6. 

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on FacebookX and Instagram.

Related Articles

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora  || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora   || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  || iHeart  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

SC Rep. Ralph Norman strikes more optimistic tone on looming government shutdown

Before You Leave, Check This Out