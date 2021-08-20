Local lawmakers "tentatively optimistic" NC will pass a budget for the first time in years

On Flashpoint, two local state representatives weigh in on the recent attempt to pass a budget in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — As the North Carolina House and Senate get ready to work out a compromise on the state budget, local lawmakers are expressing measured optimism.

"I'm tentatively optimistic," said Rep. Wesley Harris, democrat from Mecklenburg County.

"We are a 50/50 state. We have a Democratic governor and a Republican legislature. At the end of the day, we know we have to come together to agree on something," Rep. Harris said

Last week, House lawmakers voted 72 to 41 to give final approval to their $25.7 billion budget plan. Nine Democrats joined all Republicans present to vote for the plan. Harris voted against the plan, citing a lack of funding for education and other priorities.

"We have a great opportunity here in North Carolina this year. We had a lot of federal aid come in. Our tax revenues weren't really hit by the pandemic," said Harris.

North Carolina has an unprecedented state surplus of more than $6.5 billion, plus billions more in federal COVID relief funds.

"It is historic," said Rep. Dean Arp, a Republican from Union County.

The Senate has its own proposal. The two chambers will now hammer out their differences before a final budget heads to the Governor. It's a process that faced fatal pitfalls in recent years.

"It is a failure. One we hope not to repeat this year," said Arp.

2017 was the last time Republicans held veto-proof majorities in both chambers and could override the Governor's budget veto.

"The Governor vetoed the budgets put forward. We weren't able to compromise," Arp added. "We deflected effective government, and passed the things in the budget that weren't controversial."

Continuing resolutions allowed the government to function and fund 90% of spending in the budget, according to Arp. This year, he says the house's budget proposal is the strongest compromise in years.

"It's the largest budget in the state's history. This budget is transformative," he said.

"Yet it's not enough," he added, suggesting some democrats would remain steadfast in their opposition.

