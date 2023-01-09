Health director warns of 'respiratory viral season'

On Flashpoint, the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department director says people should take precautions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Raynard Washington, the director of the Public Health Department for Mecklenburg County, says we're entering what he calls "respiratory viral season."

"It's all coming together," he said.

Washington said it's part of America's new normal, post-pandemic.

"The flu, the common cold and now COVID, as well as RSV, circulating in the community," Washington said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint.

A new COVID variant is circulating, although Washington says it's too early to say whether it's more dangerous than prior strains. Currently, fewer than a hundred people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.

Still, the health director encourages vigilance, including getting the upcoming booster and wearing mask in appropriate settings.

"I would encourage you to wear a high quality mask, if you are going into places where you feel like there could be potential risk for you as an individual, when you don't want to contract any kind of respiratory illness," Washington said.

Washington said he wears a mask in some indoor settings, including certain office spaces.

"If you come into the health department today, you'll see many of our staff wearing masks. Again, not required, but certainly just to be safe," he said.

