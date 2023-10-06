NC Supreme Court Justice on his run for governor: 'I bring a unique skill set'

On Flashpoint, Michael Morgan says it's not too late to challenge Josh Stein.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan announced his candidacy for governor last month. The democrat boasts a long resume within the state judiciary.

"I bring a unique skill set. One that's never been seen before in a candidate running for office," Morgan said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint. "I've been a state government veteran for 44 years, 34 years on the bench. [I've held] four different judgeships in the state court system, more judgeships than anyone who's ever served in North Carolina."

But Morgan's opponent in the Democratic primary is North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a candidate who entered the race in January and has a substantial fundraising and endorsement advantage. The current Governor, Roy Cooper, has endorsed Stein.

Morgan isn't deterred.

"I'm not worried about that. [The] fact is, not a single vote has been cast for Governor yet. No one has been anointed. No one has been appointed," Morgan said.

In the Republican primary, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker will face off.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart