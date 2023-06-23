'It's a confidence issue' | NC Senate leader says election reform needed

On Flashpoint, Senate President Phil Berger defends reform despite no democratic support

RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite objections from Democrats, Republicans helped usher election reform legislation through the North Carolina General Assembly this week. The bills call for stricter rules on absentee mail-in voting and reduce the Governor's power over the North Carolina Board of Elections.

"The whole thing, to me, is about what steps can we take to enhance the confidence that people have in its election outcomes," Senate President Phil Berger, said on WCNC's Flashpoint. "It's a confidence issue."

After Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, conservatives have called for election reforms, despite no clear evidence there was any fraud involved.

"In 2016, the Democrats were expressing concerns about whether or not Donald Trump actually won, or Hillary Clinton won. And so in 2020, the many Republicans were concerned about and expressed doubts about whether or not the outcomes were, were accurate," Berger said.

Berger called the concerns "bipartisan", but the votes in the General Assembly were not. All Republicans in favor of the reforms, and all Democrats opposed.

