'Attack problems, not people' | NC Treasurer lays out campaign for Governor's race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell fancies himself as a straight-shooting, plain-spoken politician, a quality he thinks will serve him well in the Governor's race.

"People simply want somebody to speak to them like adults," Folwell, North Carolina Treasurer, said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

The Republican announced his gubernatorial campaign last week, making him the first republican to declare.

"The governor of North Carolina is the CEO of the largest business in the state, in charge of employing the most people," he said.

Folwell, a former legislator, school board member and state unemployment office chief who was first elected treasurer in 2016, said he would bring competence to operating government in a fiscally sound manner and look out for working people if elected.

"It's not just about cutting ribbons," he joked.

Folwell will likely face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for the Republican nomination. Robinson has been a controversial figure in state politics. He released an autobiography last year and is a popular speaker at conservative churches and events, often making comments that critics argue disparage LGBTQ+ people, women and abortion rights.

Folwell is hoping to draw a distinction between his approach and Robinson's.

"I'm gonna let the Lieutenant Governor be who he is, and I'm going to be who I am. And I have complete confidence that the voters are sophisticated and knowledgeable enough to know the difference between someone who just attacks people versus someone who actually attacks problems," Folwell said.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor in January. WCNC Charlotte has extended invitations to Stein and Robinson to appear on Flashpoint.

