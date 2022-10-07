Grassroots group providing legal representation to immigrants

On Flashpoint, the Carolina Migrant Network explains the legal pitfalls facing immigrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two years into its work, the Carolina Migrant Network remains focused on its mission.

"Everyone should be entitled to legal representation and should have a fighting chance at court," Stefanía Arteaga, co-executive director, said.

MORE NEWS: Charlotte police crisis team responds to increasing mental health calls

Arteaga co-founded the Network because she saw a growing immigrant and migrant population in Charlotte, but with very few free or affordable legal services.

"We have not had any sort of nonprofit that provides resources for individuals who are in deportation proceedings," Arteaga said.

Arteaga said, unlike criminal court, people in deportation proceedings aren't entitled to legal representation. Carolina Migrant Network is working to fill the void. She said migrants and immigrants are important members of the Charlotte community that deserve legal protection.

"We have been able to contribute to the local economy. And we are a vibrant community that, at this point, is very well integrated in the Charlotte community," Arteaga said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts