NC group working to get Hispanic voters to the polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For several months, the Hispanic Federation has been working to register Hispanic voters in North Carolina, ahead of November's midterm election.

"We've been going to places where the community frequents, like supermarkets, the Hispanic festivals, churches, universities, places like that, to tell people about the elections to register them to vote," Lariza Garzon, director of North Carolina operations, said.

Garzon said the Hispanic Federation is non-partisan. And now that the voter registration period is ending, the organization will shift its focus to ensuring those newly-minted voters head to the polls in November.

"The Latino population has been historically marginalized and excluded from the political process," Garzon said.

Garzon estimates there are 400,000 Latinos in North Carolina who are eligible to vote, but only 60% are registered.

"We know that if we can increase the number of Latinos that make it to the polls, we can really have an impact in the elections," she said.

Garzon said priorities for Hispanic voters are similar to all other voting groups.

"Affordable housing, access to health services, education, taxes, good jobs," she said.

Election Day is November 8.

