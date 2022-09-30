NC rolls out suicide prevention action plan

On Flashpoint, a NCDHHS official calls recent suicide trends 'alarming.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Sunday, October 3 marks the start of National Mental Illness Awareness Week. The issue has never been more pressing in North Carolina.

"Over the last 10 years, suicide deaths in North Carolina have risen by an alarming 26%," Anne Geissinger, program coordinator for North Carolina's suicide prevention program, said.

Recently, the NC Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan to address suicide.

"We have all these different divisions, and groups, and partners that have different methods and different approaches that are all valid," Geissinger said.

The action plan includes coordination among state agencies, increasing community awareness, and identifying at-risk communities.

Data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness says more than 1.4-million adults living in North Carolina have a mental health condition. For a quarter of those folks, their illness is considered to be serious.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, and you're looking for help, call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 9-8-8. Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know is in immediate danger.

