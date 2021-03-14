NC state surplus grows, despite pandemic struggles

The US News report ranks North Carolina No. 42 for economic opportunity and No. 30 for healthcare.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina finds itself on solid financial footing, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, even though many of its citizens still struggle.

"I wouldn't trade places with any other state treasurer in the United States," Dale Folwell, North Carolina State Treasurer, said on this week's Flashpoint on WCNC Charlotte.

Folwell, a Republican, said it's the result of smart fiscal decisions.

"Over the last 10 years, the state has lived within its budget, has built surpluses, as well as rainy day funds," he said.

In fact, a new US News & World Report study finds North Carolina the 13th "Best State," citing the state's economy and fiscal stability. It highlights the state's balanced budget, liquidity, and its coveted AAA bond rating But the same report also gave North Carolina low marks for economic mobility and healthcare.

"We're in great financial shape. But there's a lot still to do," Folwell said. "Don't forget the forgotten woman and man in North Carolina."

Democratic state house members are looking to seize on the fiscal success. House Bill 192 uses $5 billion in state accounts to help support families, small businesses, and schools.

"We are in an amazing financial situation right now. But a lot of people need that aid, and it's important for us to invest in those people," NC State Representative Wesley Harris said.

Harris pushed back on republicans taking credit for the surplus. He credited a strong, diverse economic base of companies in banking and IT dating back decades.

"Why do we have such strong sectors? Because had such strong government over the past 40 years."