'Pitiful' | Teacher group says NC budget fails teachers

On Flashpoint, the president of a teachers' group claims the latest budget follows a decade of underfunding public education.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The latest budget proposal from senate republicans in Raleigh falls short, according to the North Carolina Association of Educators.

"This budget doesn't reflect valuing our educators, our support staff in our schools, and all the work have done in the pandemic," said Tamika Walker Kelly.

Under the proposal, North Carolina teachers would get a 1.5% pay increase for the next two years.

"It doesn't keep up with inflation," Walker Kelly said.

State retirees wouldn't get any cost-of-living adjustments.

Currently, the National Education Association estimates North Carolina is ranked 33rd in the nation for teacher pay, with an average salary of $54,392.

Walker Kelly says the budget is part of the recent trend.

"Over the last decade or so, we've seen the state's commitment to public education lose its way."

Last week, the state announced a two billion dollar surplus. Republicans hope to use the surplus money to lower the individual tax rate.

"A huge surplus doesn't mean we're spending too little. It means we're taxing too much. You spend your money, people spend their money better than the government does... When the government taxes too much, we have a duty to either return it to the people for a refund or cut the rate of taxes. That's what we're doing here," NC Senate President Phil Berger said to WRAL.

Republicans also shifted more resources to charter schools and the "Opportunity Scholarship Program" which allows disadvantaged students to attend private schools.

Berger defended the budget for public education in an op-ed in the Charlotte Observer.

"We've invested record amounts in the education budget, including per-pupil spending and teacher salaries, although dollars do not by themselves generate a quality education," Berger wrote.

Still, the NCAE cites internal polling that shows the 69% of North Carolinians believe the state does not invest enough in public schools.

"Our public schools are the foundation. They provide with a skilled workforce, a strong economy, and a healthy democracy," Walker Kelly said.