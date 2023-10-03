Post-pandemic, leaders look to make Uptown a more 'complete' neighborhood

On Flashpoint, Uptown leaders look to the next decade of growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approximately 70% of the pre-pandemic workforce has returned to Uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte Center City Partners.

However, CEO Michael Smith isn't worried. He's focused on the robust job market, the volume of people moving to Charlotte, and changing landscape of Uptown.

"Our goal is not to return to 2019. It's to become better. It's to become what we're supposed to be next," Smith said.

On WCNC's Flashpoint, Smith laid out his organization's plans for Uptown over the next ten years. He envisions a more "complete" neighborhood, focused on residential growth and tourist activity, in addition to the business presence Uptown is already known for.

"A much denser place. Hopefully two times the number of residents. So we've got about 35,000 now. What if we had 70,000 residents in ten years? It'd be incredible."

That growth will likely be fueled by more mobility options, including another possible light rail line, and a number of high-profile projects currently underway. Those projects include a new Charlotte Transportation Center with a Hornets training facility attached, a renovated Spectrum Center, a new Gateway Station, and possibly a renovated Bank of America Stadium.

"Over the next ten years, Uptown will look significantly different than it looks today. And I'm really excited about that," Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, said.

And Smith said Uptown will likely surpass its traditional boundaries of Interstate 277.

"We're actually excited about it. We know we want to significantly grow it as a neighborhood and as a destination."

