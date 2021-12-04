Professor says lawsuits unlikely to change redistricting before 2022 races

On Flashpoint, one political professor suggested litigation could result in changes after 2022 general election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite numerous lawsuits challenging North Carolina's recent congressional and legislative redistricting, don't expect any immediate changes for the 2022 primaries and general election.

"Generally, courts don't want to insert themselves," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, said. "The court cases will take at least a year to proceed through."

Current litigation is in its early phases.

"I'm pretty confident we would see these maps in place for 2022. Beyond that, I'm really not sure," Bitzer said.

There's a long history of legal challenges to the state redistricting methods.

"We're starting a 5th decade of litigation over redistricting lawsuits," he explained.

