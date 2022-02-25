With redistricting, Mecklenburg County gets stronger voice in D.C.

On Flashpoint, an expert says democrats will likely gain from the redrawing of maps in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Under new congressional maps approved by the state supreme court, Mecklenburg County stands to get extra representation in Washington, D.C.

"The city of Charlotte basically gets split into two congressional districts, the 12th and the 14th," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor at Catawba College, said.

In previous mapping attempts, much of Charlotte was concentrated in one congressional district, and the new 14th district was sprawling west in rural counties. Now, two districts will be centered mainly along the borders of Mecklenburg County, with sections including Gaston and Cabarrus Counties.

"That district has shifted so much now. And is much more democratic I think right now. Mecklenburg could be represented by two Democratic members of Congress," Bitzer said.

Bitzer pointed out that North Carolina was apportioned an extra congressional seat after US Census reflected a population boom, with much of that growth happening in the Raleigh and Charlotte metros.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.