Rental housing PAC hopes to influence local races, decrease regulation

On Flashpoint, the Rental Housing Alliance says cutting costly regulation addresses affordable housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area apartment complex managers, owners, and developers are looking to assert more political power this election year.

"What we're advocating for is keeping construction and regulatory costs down," Lisa Taylor, Rental Housing Alliance PAC Board Chair, said.

Taylor said building code requirements and regulations account for nearly a third of the costs covered in someone's monthly rent. Right now in Mecklenburg County, only 1% of apartments are priced under one-thousand dollars.

"With each one of the those regulatory requirements for new construction, it just add costs to build, which, in essence, is gonna increase that rental check as well," Taylor said.

