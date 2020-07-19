Flashpoint: Spike in violent crimes and how the safety of the community can be ensured

Last weekend, there were four deadly shootings, two of the victims just teenagers

It comes after a month of unrest in Charlotte and across the country and weeks of protests in every major city. Calls by some of "defund the police" after the death of George Floyd.

CMPD Communication Director, Rob Tufano said it's going to take the department and community to put the end to violence.

One of the leading voices for police reform is city councilman, Braxton Winston.

He's been out front on this issue for years. Winston was actually arrested during one of the recent protests.

Charlotte Councilman said the community has to treat each other better in response to the violent crime spike.

Winston also said police are asked to do a lot and other government services should help ensure a safe community.