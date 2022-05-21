'Our heart is in the right place' | StarMed CEO on what makes the healthcare provider different

On Flashpoint, CEO Michael Estramonte explains how this week's baby formula giveaway came to fruition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the pandemic, StarMed Healthcare grew from a small, local clinic to the go-to source for Charlotteans, distributing COVID tests and giving out vaccines.

"We're always looking for ways to see where we can add value or where there's a challenge in the community,' CEO Michael Estramonte said.

On Wednesday, StarMed stepped up during a new crisis: the national baby formula shortage. The healthcare provider said they were able to provide about a weeks-worth of formula to about 1,100 babies.

No registration was required but supplies were limited. The distribution began at noon on Tuesday. StarMed said Monday's shipment arrived early, so they were hoping to distribute even more formula than they intended.

"I mean, the baby formula was just it was a great example of how a meeting last Thursday, just ballooned into something that was you know, it was just beautiful and people were very appreciative," Estramonte said.

Still, COVID continues to be a chief focus for StarMed. Estramonte estimates testing is up 50-percent recently.

"The main objective right now is just to plug ourselves in wherever it makes sense," he said.

With two current locations on Tuckaseegee Rd and Central Avenue, Estramonte said StarMed's newest clinic is coming to South Blvd.

