NC teachers return to classroom unsure of pay raises

On Flashpoint, the state superintendent promises the state budget will make a "big dent" in teacher pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers are returning to the classroom across North Carolina, wondering what pay raises they're getting. State lawmakers are still trying to hammer out a state budget, weeks late.

"We need a pay raise that acknowledges the hard work that our educators do on a daily basis, but also allows them to live with dignity in order to pay their bills, and not have to work a second job or not have to leave the profession entirely," Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said.



According to the teacher's advocacy organization, North Carolina ranks 46 in the country for starting pay. The state superintendent for public instruction says she's confident the state's new budget, when passed, will include generous pay raises.

READ MORE: Hundreds of teacher vacancies as CMS begins a new school year



"I am hoping, along with all of our other teachers and parents, I'm sure, that this year's budget is going to make a big dent in that beginning teacher pay ranking," Superintendent Catherine Truitt said.

Walker Kelly says it's making attracting and retaining good teachers difficult.

"We know that educator pay is an issue and it causes many of our best educators to leave the state or leave the profession entirely,' Walker Kelly said.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts