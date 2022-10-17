Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'

Budd, who's running for U.S. Senate, owns a gun store and is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint.

In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.

Budd has a unique perspective on the Second Amendment, as he is the owner of ProShots gun store and range. In many of his campaign rallies and on his campaign website, he staunchly defends the Second Amendment.

"First of all, our hearts go out to those that have lost family members, to the department that lost an officer," Budd said. "So, it's heartbreaking for everybody, regardless of where. It's just tragic."

Budd went on to say it has to be focused on two things: Keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals while still protecting the Second Amendment.

"Let's make sure that we know who those people are, and so that we keep them out of their hands, those that are criminal, and those that have that are known to be dangerous, perhaps have been mentally adjudicated," Budd argued.

They went on to discuss various topics, including abortion rights, rising crime rates, illegal immigration, inflation and voter integrity.

The full interview with Ted Budd will air on Flashpoint, WCNC Charlotte's weekly in-depth look at politics, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon and on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

