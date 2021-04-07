The biggest complaint in the Mayor's inbox: horse-drawn carriages.

On Flashpoint, Vi Lyles shares the surprising topic of most of her emails, and what she plans to do about the issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has spent the past few months tackling a litany of controversial issues with City Council. In recent meetings, city leaders postponed this year's elections, gave themselves a pay raise, and passed the long-fought 2040 development plan. Next month, they'll take up a change to the city's non-discrimination ordinance.

But Lyles' email doesn't necessarily reflect those concerns.

"You know what the number one issue is in my emails is right now?", she asked, speaking to WCNC Charlotte Ben Thompson on this week's Flashpoint.

"Carriage horses," Lyles said.

The answer might be surprising to many, given the city council's robust agenda of late, but it reflects a growing movement to ban horse-drawn carriages in cities around the world. Animal rights groups argue the activity is inhumane and cruel, and they've taken the fight to city halls and inboxes.

Uptown Charlotte has several horse-drawn carriages that cater to visitors wanting old-school tours around the city's historic streets. Online, tickets start at $6 and go up to $40.

"In other communities, they have more regulations," Lyles said. "We've been asked to go from regulating more to actually banning them."

Last year, Chicago joined other U.S. cities including Asheville, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City in banning the carriages.

Lyles wouldn't indicate if any changes are coming in Charlotte.

"I don't have a stand," she said. "We're gonna look at it just like we do anything else. We'll look at it thoroughly. We'll make those adjustments as necessary, and we'll see how the public feels about it."