Are North Carolina's biggest companies funding both sides of the transgender rights debate? A Washington journalist thinks so.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is the latest battleground in a national movement to restrict transgender rights. Lawmakers in Raleigh are currently considering several controversial bills targeting the trans community.

Senate Bill 514 bans anyone under the age of 21 from receiving hormone therapy or other gender-affirming treatment. It also disciplines teachers if they don't report students who aren't adhering to gender norms. House Bill 358 would ban transgender athletes at the middle school, high school, and college level.

Sponsors of the bills received hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporations that often publically celebrate themselves as champions of LGBTQ rights and equality.

"It speaks to how deep their commitment is," Judd Legum said.

Legum wrote an article widely shared on social media this week that first appeared in his newsletter and website Popular Information.

Companies often contribute to both sides of the political aisle. But Legum said many of these companies are very public in their support of the gay rights movement, and less public in their support of politicians sponsoring legislation aimed at restricting gay rights.

"I do think the public has a right to know because it runs counter to the public messaging."

1. Seven members of the North Carolina Senate have introduced draconian anti-trans legislation targeting children, adults, and medical professionals.



These legislators are backed by corporations that purport to be champions of LGBTQ rights and equalityhttps://t.co/LAwveMn9iK — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 12, 2021

In light of a controversial law to restrict voter access in Georgia, many corporations have felt pressured to take more affirmative stances on hot button issues. Legum said North Carolina companies are facing the same scrutiny.

"I think we might find these corporations in a similar spot."