'I wish I knew that' | City leaders unsure when Eastland project will be finalized.

On Flashpoint, Councilmember Dimple Ajmera says residents have been waiting 'far too long.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East side residents will have to wait a bit longer for finalized plans at the former Eastland Mall site. Last week, Charlotte City Council sent the decision back to committee. The mall closed in 2010.

"I just want to make sure that we make the right decision for the east side. We have been waiting for far too long, and we cannot disappoint them anymore," Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said.

Ajmera appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint, speaking to host Ben Thompson.

Ajmera said colleagues on the council were frustrated after city staff seemed to prefer the "QC East" project, despite a public petition supporting a second option.

"From the calls and emails that I have received, they feel that the city is tone-deaf, they have not taken into consideration, what is actually community wants versus what the city wants. And I share their frustration," Ajmera said.

"QC East" would bring multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater and an esports venue to the property. The second option is an indoor sports complex with 10 basketball courts that includes an outdoor area for soccer, a running trail and more.

Ajmera is unsure if a resolution might be found.

"I wish I knew that. Ben... I've been reading for that answer for over seven years now," she said.

Ajmera served east Charlotte as a council member before being elected to an at-large seat.

