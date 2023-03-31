US Health Secretary promises 'peace of mind' for thousands after NC Medicaid expansion

On Flashpoint, DHHS chief applauds the move by the Governor, General Assembly.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After years of delay, North Carolina is the latest state to expand Medicaid. And it couldn't come soon enough for the US Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

"You've just given people peace of mind," Becerra said.

"To all those people who today know that if their child all of a sudden becomes deathly ill and needs to go to a hospital, you don't have to worry anymore."

North Carolina has 2.9 million enrollees in traditional Medicaid coverage. Advocates have estimated that expansion could help 600,000 adults.

A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina is now official after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law Monday. The week prior, the bill received final legislative approval, capping a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government's coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

There are now only ten states in the U.S. that haven't adopted the expansion, including South Carolina. Becerra said that's unfair to people who fall in coverage gaps.

"It's not something we can afford to do. And it's not something the country as great as America should do" Becerra said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.