SC Rep. Ralph Norman strikes more optimistic tone on looming government shutdown

Norman is playing pivotal role in budget talks as one of a few conservatives threatening shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this week, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., warned that a government shutdown was unavoidable, as a critical budget deadline looms at the end of the month. But by Thursday, Norman's tone was more optimistic in an appearance on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint.

"A lot of things have changed. We met late last night," Norman said. "The good news is we bought all factions together, we should have done it earlier."

Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, is one of a few hard-line conservatives who suggested that they force a government shutdown to deal with the federal budget and skyrocketing debt.

"Third-world countries govern better than we govern," he said.

Norman said House Republicans are working on a compromise that would involve a one-month budget extension, giving Congress 30 more days to find a solution to a larger spending plan. In exchange for the budget extension, Norman and his allies get concessions on budget limits.

"I don't mind funding the government 30 more days. And had we not gotten these agreements, I was willing to go into shutdown," Norman said.

With house members still working on the specifics of the plan, Norman said negotiations would last through the weekend.

