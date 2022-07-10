US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on abortion: No room for Budd in that decision

On Flashpoint, Beasley supports codifying Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheri Beasley, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint.

Beasley called codifying Roe v. Wade "reasonable"

"That's been the law for nearly 50 years," Beasley explained.

However, over the summer, the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the decades-old ruling protecting a woman's right to abortion across all 50 states.

"The question is: Who makes the decision? Is it a woman and her physician or is it politicians up in Washington?" Beasley asked rhetorically. "Congressman [Ted] Budd has to understand that, in an exam room with a woman and her doctor, there is no place for him for that decision to be made."

Beasley is facing Ted Budd in a closely-watched race for U.S. Senate.

Thompson discussed various topics, including the mass shooting in Raleigh, rising crime rates, illegal immigration, inflation and voter integrity.

The full interviews with Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd will air on Flashpoint, WCNC Charlotte's weekly in-depth look at politics, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon and on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you missed the episode, then catch the podcast.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts