US Senate hopeful Mark Walker warns against politicization of pandemic

On Flashpoint, the former pastor tackles a variety of issues from the campaign trail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark Walker, a candidate for U.S. Senate from North Carolina, is looking to distinguish himself from democrats, fellow republicans, and anyone associated with Washington, D.C.

"You can go to D.C., not compromise, hold your values, and still speak to all communities," Walker said.

Walker points to his time serving in the U.S. House.

"It comes down to a pretty simple measure. It's our record of being in the US Congress for six years, of being able to go into the swamp, maintain our conservative credentials, but do some things that had not been done before," he explained.

In a wide-ranging interview on WCNC's Flashpoint, Walker aims at fellow Republicans running in the Senate primary, President Biden, and Governor Cooper. He said the pandemic and the vaccination process have become too politicized.

"We've got to be careful about being influenced by people who are in this for political gain," he said.

This week, Governor Cooper encourage faith leaders to help get more people vaccinated and dispel rumors about the pandemic.

"I'll talk to a healthcare provider, I'll talk to my pastor, but I'll take a pass on the governor," Walker said.

Walker previously served 16 years as a pastor.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW ON FLASHPOINT ON WCNC CHARLOTTE, THIS SUNDAY AT 11 A.M.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.