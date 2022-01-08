'A story of voter apathy.' | NBC News focuses on Anson County for 2022 midterms

On Flashpoint, one NBC News correspondent explains the trends they're finding that could have national implications.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the new year, a small rural county 90 minutes southeast of Charlotte is getting unexpected media attention.

"What we're finding is a story of voter apathy," Antonia Hylton said. "A community that feels it's been ignored and mistreated in some cases."

Anson County is one of seven counties across the U.S. NBC News will be focused on through the midterm elections in 2022. Anson County is fairly evenly split among white and black residents.

MORE NEWS: North Carolina mother who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison

Specifically, Hylton and her team at NBC will be analyzing the rural African-American vote. Rural voters of color failed to turn out for Joe Biden as they did for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

"In 2016, Clinton won this county by a secure 13 points, then in 2020 Biden won it by only 4 points," Hylton said.

Anson County's been hit by hard economic times over the years. The priorities of voters aren't a surprise.

"Healthcare, broadband, and the economy, these are top of mind," Hylton said.

You can see Hylton's reports as part of NBC's "County to County" coverage on Meet the Press, Sundays 10 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

WATCH FLASHPOINT SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.