Voters will be asked for photo ID as early voting begins

On Flashpoint, a local elections director says people without a photo ID can still vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters will now be asked to show a photo ID when they go to the polls for early voting in Charlotte's municipal primary. But even if they don't have one, they'll still be able to cast a provisional ballot.

"I want to make sure I get everybody voting. That's my job is to take care of the voters of Mecklenburg County," Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director, said.

Free photo ID cards now available for NC voters

The North Carolina General Assembly passed voter ID legislation in 2018 but the new law has been tied up in lawsuits and could not go into effect until now.

Early voting begins for Charlotte's municipal election on Thursday, Aug. 24.

