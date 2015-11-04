Voters will be asked for photo ID as early voting begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters will now be asked to show a photo ID when they go to the polls for early voting in Charlotte's municipal primary. But even if they don't have one, they'll still be able to cast a provisional ballot.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
"I want to make sure I get everybody voting. That's my job is to take care of the voters of Mecklenburg County," Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director, said.
The North Carolina General Assembly passed voter ID legislation in 2018 but the new law has been tied up in lawsuits and could not go into effect until now.
Early voting begins for Charlotte's municipal election on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.