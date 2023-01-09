Only on WCNC Charlotte: White House calls impeachment inquiry 'baseless'

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte' Ben Thompson, the White House responds to news of a House impeachment inquiry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the impeachment inquiry into President Biden is unfounded.

"It's a political stunt. Look, Ben, all you have to do is listen to what House Republicans have said. That's all you have to do. Listen to how they have said there is no evidence that the President did anything wrong, that it does not exist. So it's therefore, it is baseless," Jean-Pierre said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that House Republicans were launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.

Jean-Pierre also discussed the President's economic agenda and the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

"Congress has a duty to keep the government open. It is their responsibility to keep the government open to make sure vital programs that American families need, that Americans need more broadly, have those programs. It is critical and important," she said.

