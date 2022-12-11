'We are indeed a purple state' | An expert explains NC's mixed election results

On Flashpoint, professor Michael Bitzer said republicans had the highest turnout, despite fewer registered voters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite disappointing results nationwide, the GOP celebrated some solid victories in North Carolina this week. This, even though voter registration numbers in the state favor democrats and unaffiliated voters.

"Registered Republicans in North Carolina have the highest voter turnout," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics, Catawba College.

36% of voters in the state are registered as unaffiliated, but that doesn't always translate on election day.

"They consistently have the lowest turnout rate compared to both Republicans and Democrats," Bitzer said.

35% of voters are registered Democrats and 30% are registered Republicans.

"Just two short years ago, we elected a Republican president, a Republican US senator and a Democrat for governor. We are the prototypical purple state, but at various levels, we have slight tints or hues to either red or blue," Bitzer said.

Fresh off electoral gains in the state house and state senate, North Carolina Republicans are now making plans for the General Assembly's 2023 session, starting in January.

NC House Speaker Tim Moore, who represents Kings Mountain, appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint this week and told host Ben Thompson the economy and workforce development are republicans' top priorities.

SEE THE FULL CONVERSATION SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts