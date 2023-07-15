Parents of transgender teens worry about possible new North Carolina restrictions

On Flashpoint, the mother of a trans teen shares her story.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, the North Carolina General Assembly is expected to try to override the governor's veto of two bills aimed at transgender youth. The house is expected to vote on Wednesday.

"Transgender youth have a much higher rate of suicide or suicide attempts. However, when they are affirmed in their life by their families, at school, that kind of thing, their rate of suicide goes down to the national average," Katie Jenifer, mother of two, said.

The bills are focused on banning gender-affirming care and transgender athletes.

"I have two queer kids, one of whom happens to be transgender, who is a rising junior in high school in public schools here in North Carolina," Jenifer said.

Jenifer also works as Equality NC's policy director and appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint.

House Bill 808 would ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries for trans youth. Jenifer says families and parents of trans teens often go through a painstaking process in deciding the right medical care.

"You can't just go into your doctor's office and demand hormones the next day. That's not how it works. It's actually a very well-thought-out, intentional, longer process.

A few weeks ago, Senate Leader Phil Berger defended the legislation on Flashpoint.

"Adults can make those decisions. But to make that decision that has that kind of permanent impact on their physical and mental health is something we don't think is appropriate and needs to be stopped," Berger said.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act prohibits transgender girls from playing on the sports team aligning with their gender identity. LGBTQ advocates say lawmakers are unfairly targeting a statistically small and marginalized population.

"We're talking about one trans girl sports athlete in North Carolina, out of 1.7 million school-aged children in North Carolina," Jenifer said.

