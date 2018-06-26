CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former Mecklenburg County Commissioner is urging the city council to reconsider its bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lloyd Scher said Charlotte isn’t ready for the number of protestors that could come with hosting the RNC.

In general, the city doesn’t want to talk about the specifics regarding the RNC since it’s still in the bidding process. However, CMPD said if Charlotte is awarded the RNC, it will be ready to handle any issues that come with being the host.

“They’re expecting 10,000 to 15,000 protestors,” Scher told city council Monday night.

Scher said that’s why multiple cities have pulled their bids for the 2020 RNC. Now it appears Las Vegas is the only city competing with Charlotte to host the event.

“I ask that you please reconsider your invitation,” Scher said in front of the council. “Let Las Vegas have it.”

Usually, cities jump at the chance to host DNC or RNC but the 2020 RNC has been different. The Queen City is really the only city to publicly say it wants to host the event.

“To showcase our business growth, to showcase our cultural center, to showcase everything we’ve built over the last 20-50 years,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

Mayor Lyles said she’s in regular contact with RNC higher-ups to plan what would be the city’s second political convention.

“To this point you’re talking about the details, and the details matter when you put on a convention,” Mayor Lyles said.

Mayor Lyles was referring to details like transportation and security. Charlotte saw $50 million in security upgrades when it hosted the DNC in 2012, including a wireless camera system, license plate readers and the shotspotter gunshot detection system.

The 2012 DNC was deemed a big success, bringing $163 million to the city. Charlotte city leaders are hopeful for an even bigger economic impact if the Queen City is awarded the 2020 RNC.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC