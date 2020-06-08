Former N.C. GOP Chairman Robin Hayes requests probation ahead of sentencing hearing

The former congressman pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last year. His lawyers cite his character & concerns about Covid-19 as reasons for probation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a memorandum sent to the state district court earlier this summer, the lawyers for former North Carolina congressman and state GOP chairman Robin Hayes asked for probation ahead of his sentencing later this month.

In September of last year, Hayes pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The agency was investigating bribery allegations against prominent Durham businessman Greg Lindberg and two of his associates.

Investigators said the defendants attempted to make improper donations to state insurance commissioner Mike Causey's re-election campaign in exchange for official personnel actions that would have benefited one of Lindberg's companies.

Prosecutors said Hayes agreed to use the GOP party to funnel $250,000 to Causey's campaign.

The request for probation cites Hayes' character and service to the community. It also raises concerns about Covid-19, which has rapidly spread through jails and prison populations. Hayes will turn 75 at the end of the month and is at a greater risk for more serious complications from coronavirus because of his age.

The 29-page memorandum included sixteen character letters from family, pastors, generals and the former sheriff of Cabarrus County.