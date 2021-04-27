Former NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announces run for U.S. Senate

Beasley joins four other Democrats vying for the party nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice on North Carolina's highest court has announced her entry into the state's U.S. Senate race.

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced her campaign on Tuesday. She lost her re-election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2020.

Beasley joins four other Democrats vying for the party nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr. She is the only Democrat in the race who has won a statewide contest. Whoever wins the primary will advance to a costly general election fight that could determine whether Democrats maintain their power in the chamber.