CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was presented with the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas award on Tuesday, November 27.

It's the most prestigious honor given out by the Charlotte Chamber.

Haley, America's outgoing ambassador to the United Nations, made a special trip to the Queen City to accept the award.

During her acceptance speech, Haley touched on how her time as governor prepared her for her role at the U.N.

"The people of the Carolinas taught me leadership is being confident enough in your principles to listen to those you don't agree with," Haley said. "Being strong and confident in who you are allows you to know when to bend and when to hold the line ... like palmetto trees."

Haley didn't touch on what he plans are once she leaves the U.N. post at the end of this year.

