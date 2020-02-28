Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop on Friday at a well-known barber shop in the community.

“We talk about family, we talk about the community, we talk about sports, relationships, and entrepreneurship and of course we talk about politics,” Toliver’s Mane Event Vice President Chris Toliver said.

Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop in Columbia welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden a day ahead of the South Carolina Primary.

“You want to know what’s going on, not a joke, you want know what’s going on you go to barber shops and beauty shops,” Joe Biden said. “That’s where people discuss everything from politics, what’s going right and what’s going wrong with life.”

This was Biden’s second stop in the Palmetto State on Friday after an event in Sumter.

He was also endorsed this week by Representative Jim Clyburn.

The Toliver family said they were honored for Biden’s visit.

“To have a moment in history for a presidential elect, vice president to be here, words can’t express how excited and happy we were,” Michael Toliver said.

After a private meet and greet inside the barbershop, Biden discussed gun reform.

“This community, like almost every community across the country has suffered great tragedy and epidemic gun violence,” Biden said. “I’ve beaten the National Rifle Association twice, passed meaningful gun safety legislation at the federal level and I’ll do it again.”

Biden also pledged to continue fighting for new gun laws.

“If you stand with me we will pass laws and ban killer assault weapons and we’ll hold gun manufactures liable, that I promise you that,” Biden said.