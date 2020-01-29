GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of making the county a sanctuary for law-abiding gun owners, becoming the latest in a wave of area counties to do so.

Tracy Philbeck, the chairman of the board, told constituents that the desire of the resolution came from residents as a grassroots effort.

"This resolution was not a top-down resolution, this resolution was a bottom-up," Philbeck said. "It's truly the people. This is what they wanted."

The vote was decided Tuesday in front of a packed crowd, with several residents speaking in favor of the resolution.

"You need to vote on this," David Elliot said. "It breaks my heart that we even have to have this conversation."

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger focused in on the resolution as well, asking everyone to be respectful of both sides of the argument.

Cloninger said he was in favor of the resolution and his deputies would always uphold and follow the Constitution.

"Law-abiding citizens should have the right as our Second Amendment says, to possess firearms," Cloninger said.

But two people spoke to the resolution with concern.

"Who are these people who are taking your rights? Can you put a face or an entity on it," asked one resident.

The decision made Gaston County one of 11 area counties that have passed or are considering similar resolutions.

One Gaston County commissioner told residents he wished the resolution went further.

"People seem to think that those papers by our founding fathers don't matter," Commissioner Bob Hovis claimed. "I'd like us to take it a step further and make this a Constitutional Sanctuary."

Philbeck noted the sanctuary resolution in Gaston County is more than just symbolic and packs more of a punch.

He said that's because the resolution states in part, "the Gaston County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Gaston County and that public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or aid to assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment..."

"If you lose the Second Amendment, you can't protect any other part of the Bill of Rights," Philbeck said. "You lose it all."

