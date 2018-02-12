HOUSTON – The body of President George H.W. Bush will be traveling by train from Houston to his final resting place in College Station Thursday.

There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston before the train makes a slow ride through several cities.

There is always a travel plan in place when a President passes away and President Bush specifically requested he be taken to his burial site by train. Former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower did the same thing.

READ: When is George H.W. Bush's funeral?

HOW DOES THE TRAIN LOOK?

President Bush’s Union Pacific locomotive will be used along with several other train cars. In 2005, Union Pacific Railroad honored President Bush with a custom-painted locomotive. They decorated the train with colors and elements of the Air Force One used during Bush’s presidency. It bears the number 4141.

UP 4141 marks only the sixth time that Union Pacific has painted a locomotive in colors other than the traditional “Armour Yellow” paint.

“Union Pacific felt this was such an historic and important exhibit that creating UP 4141 was an appropriate way to recognize President Bush and his life-long service to our country,” said Union Pacific Chairan and CEO Dick Davison.

This custom-made locomotive was revealed to the former president during a ceremony near the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Texas A&M University campus.

Union Pacific Railroad Honors President Bush 41 With Custom-Painted Locomotive. Photo Credit: Union Pacific

Union Pacific

© 2018 KHOU