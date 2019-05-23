The U.S. Postal Service's "Forever" stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush will be issued June 12 on the late 41st president's 95th birthday.

President Bush died last November at age 94.

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. It's based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

At 55 cents, the stamp will forever retain its USPS value, even if postage prices increase in the future.

USPS

A dedication ceremony is scheduled on the issue date at the Bush Center in College Station, Texas.

On hand will be Bush's grandson, Pierce Bush, along with the following people: USPS chairman Robert Duncan; George & Barbara Bush Foundation president David Jones; George H.W. Bush President Library and Museum director Warren Finch; Qatar-America Institute chairman Chase Untermeyer; and former Bush chief of staff Jean Becker.