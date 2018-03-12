HOUSTON – The body of President George H.W. Bush was loaded on Special Air Mission 41 after being escorted by a procession through Houston this morning.
His flight left just after 11 a.m. from Ellington Air Force Base.The former president is heading on his final journey to the nation's capitol where he will lie in state until Wednesday's memorial.
Follow below for live updates:
11:10 a.m.- Special Air Mission 41 is leaving Ellington Field en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
11 a.m. - We caught a glimpse of Sully with the rest of the family loading on to Special Air Mission 41.
10:55 a.m. President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and other members of the family stand in silence as Bush 41 is moved to Special Air Mission 41.
10:50 a.m. - The presidential anthem, "Hail to the Chief" plays as cannons fire. A military honor guard holds a casket draped in the U.S. flag, as the family and friends of President George H.W. Bush watch.
10:45 a.m. - President Bush's procession arrives at Ellington Air Force Base.
10:20 a.m. - Some 300 dignitaries, family and friends will participate in a brief ceremony before the casket carrying President George Bush board Air Force One, which is renamed Special Air Mission 41 for today's historic flight to Washington D.C.
10:15 a.m. - The motorcade escorting President Bush will turn off the 610 Loop for 45 S as it makes its way toward Ellington.
10:10 a.m. - Motorists along the freeway are stopping to take photos as Bush 41's motorcade passes by.
9:55 a.m. - Motorcade escorting the remains of President George H.W. Bush is moving along the 610 Loop at Highway 59 as it makes its way toward Ellington Field. Expect traffic delays as Houston police help shut down traffic along the way.
9:40 a.m. - President Bush's motorcade is traveling from the Galleria area to Ellington Air Force Base.
9:35 a.m. - Procession departs funeral home as motorcade heads to Ellington Air Force Base.
9:30 a.m. Sully looked sad and somber as he escorted his master's casket out of the Lewis & Sons funeral home.
9:25 a.m. - Members of Bush family just arrived at Lewis & Sons funeral home here in #Houston, where the flag-draped casket of President George H. W. Bush will be moved by motorcade.
8:50 a.m. - Members of the Secret Service Bush Protective Division will serve as pallbearers.
9:25 a.m. - Flags are flying at half staff at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station Monday morning.
7:50 a.m. - Former President George H.W. Bush will be carried to his final resting place wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.
7:20 a.m. - A beautiful look at Air Force One Special Mission 41 during this morning's sunrise at Ellington Air Force Base.
7:30 a.m. - President George H.W. Bush served just one term, but he left a lasting impact in those four years. KHOU 11 News Anchor Ron Trevino connects the dots on his presidency and what made it such a key part of our nation's history.
