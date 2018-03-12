HOUSTON – A procession will escort the body of President George H.W. Bush to Ellington Air Force Base this morning.

The late former president will then embark on his final journey to the nation's capitol where he will lie in state until Wednesday's memorial.

Follow below for live updates:

10:50 a.m. - The presidential anthem, "Hail to the Chief" plays as cannons fire. A military honor guard holds a casket draped in the U.S. flag, as the family and friends of President George H.W. Bush watch.

The presidential anthem, "Hail to the Chief" plays as cannons fire. A military honor guard holds a casket draped in the U.S. flag, as the family and friends of President George H.W. Bush watch. #Bush43 is on the tarmac, his wife Laura, by his side.https://t.co/zfCscbOENS — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: Ceremony for @GeorgeHWBush beginning at Ellington Field prior to departing for the Capitol. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/NsGCAvWB67 — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) December 3, 2018

10:45 a.m. - President Bush's procession arrives at Ellington Air Force Base.

Ellington Field is silent. pic.twitter.com/vflmbi7WI5 — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) December 3, 2018

Motorcade pulling on the tarmac at Ellington Field. pic.twitter.com/gy5HiqWiyo — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) December 3, 2018

Honor Guard snaps to attention. Houston’s President arrives. pic.twitter.com/Z7sONRUjO7 — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) December 3, 2018

10:20 a.m. - Some 300 dignitaries, family and friends will participate in a brief ceremony before the casket carrying President George Bush board Air Force One, which is renamed Special Air Mission 41 for today's historic flight to Washington D.C.

ONCE AT #EllingtonField:::: 300 dignitaries, family and friends will participate in a short ceremony before the casket carrying the remains of President George H.W. Bush board #AirForceOne which is renamed #SpecialAirMission41 for today's historical flight to Washington D.C. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

10:15 a.m. - The motorcade escorting President Bush will turn off the 610 Loop for 45 S as it makes its way toward Ellington.

#TRAFFICALERT::: The motorcade escorting President George H.W. Bush is about to turn off of the 610 Loop for 45 S as it makes its way toward #EllingtonField. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

10:10 a.m. - Motorists along the freeway are stopping to take photos as Bush 41's motorcade passes by.

9:55 a.m. - Motorcade escorting the remains of President George H.W. Bush is moving along the 610 Loop at Highway 59 as it makes its way toward Ellington Field. Expect traffic delays as Houston police help shut down traffic along the way.

#HappeningNow::: Motorcade that is escorting the remains of President George H.W. Bush is moving along the 610 Loop at Highway 59 as it makes its way toward #EllingtonField Expect traffic delays as @houstonpolice helps to shutdown traffic in the direction of travel. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

The motorcade route for the procession from the funeral home in SW #HOU to #EllingtonField was not publicly shared ahead of today's escort. Many drivers are slowing as the hearse, with a presidential seal along the side panel, moves through #Houston. #Remembering41 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

9:40 a.m. - President Bush's motorcade is traveling from the Galleria area to Ellington Air Force Base.

#HappeningNow::: Motorcade for President George H.W. Bush is travelling through Houston, from Galleria area to Ellington Field. #KHOU11 is live-streaming on-air, on it's app and online. #Remembering41 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 3, 2018

9:35 a.m. - Procession departs funeral home as motorcade heads to Ellington Air Force Base.

HAPPENING NOW: a moving moment... surrounded by members of his family, President @GeorgeHWBush casket just carried into the hearse. His body will now be moved in a motorcade to Ellington Field. #Khou11 #HTownRush #remembering41 pic.twitter.com/1l5tvXo6Iv — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) December 3, 2018

Members of the President’s secret service detail were honorary pallbearers this morning as his body was carried from the funeral home. The motorcade is now headed for Ellington Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/SKsAFJmUWE — Lisa Hernandez (@LisaKHOU) December 3, 2018

9:30 a.m. Sully looked sad and somber as he escorted his master's casket out of the Lewis & Sons funeral home.

Sully looked sad and somber as he escorted his master's casket out of the Lewis & Sons funeral home.

Homer, Michelle

9:25 a.m. - Members of Bush family just arrived at Lewis & Sons funeral home here in #Houston, where the flag-draped casket of President George H. W. Bush will be moved by motorcade.

Members of Bush family just arrived at Lewis & Sons funeral home here in #Houston, where body of the late President @GeorgeHWBush will be moved by motorcade. That’s the hearse w/ presidential seal, we saw son Neil, and his service dog, Sully. #khou11 #HTownRush #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/EktSV6qfe2 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) December 3, 2018

8:50 a.m. - Members of the Secret Service Bush Protective Division will serve as pallbearers.

For this first movement in Houston in the state funeral of President George H. W. Bush, members of the current @SecretService Bush Protective Division will serve as honorary pallbearers. #Remembering41 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

9:25 a.m. - Flags are flying at half staff at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station Monday morning.

7:50 a.m. - Former President George H.W. Bush will be carried to his final resting place wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

7:20 a.m. - A beautiful look at Air Force One Special Mission 41 during this morning's sunrise at Ellington Air Force Base.

Air Force One Special Mission 41 at sunrise. Ellington Field pic.twitter.com/Q1R6LY9p1X — Michele Scarantino (@scarantino19) December 3, 2018

7:30 a.m. - President George H.W. Bush served just one term, but he left a lasting impact in those four years. KHOU 11 News Anchor Ron Trevino connects the dots on his presidency and what made it such a key part of our nation's history.

CONNECT THE DOTS: Lasting impact of Bush 41's one term presidency

MORE ON PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH:

Hoping to see Robin: The loss that forever changed former president George H.W. Bush

President George H.W. Bush's socks pay tribute to his lifetime of service

George H.W. Bush's legacy lives on at Houston airport named after him

George H.W. Bush's service dog spends moment with 41st president's casket

George Bush's last day started with three eggs, ended with 'I love you'

George H.W. Bush photographer remembers capturing iconic family moments

© 2018 KHOU