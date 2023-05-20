Georgia Secretary of State one of 500 people banned from going to Russia | Here's his response

It's a list that includes former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert.

ATLANTA — Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is clapping back at Russia after he was listed as one of 500 Americans who are now banned from the country due to spreading a so-called "Russophobia."

Raffensperger released a statement on Saturday in which he thanked Russia and their "autocratic" regime for including him on the list of 500 people who are no longer allowed to enter their country -- a list that includes former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert.

"My inclusion on this list is deserved, and I appreciate them thinking of me," Raffensperger said.

The secretary of state went on to say that he had no intentions of visiting Russia anyways and that he accepts he is "not their cup of Russian tea."

“While I was previously unaware of my anti-Russian activities, I accept the verdict of Russia, whose commitment to truth, justice and the rule of law speaks for itself,” Raffensperger said. “I can see where my commitment to free, fair and accurate elections, my tendency to speak truth to power and strong stance against war crimes would offend President Putin’s sensibilities. I accept that I’m not their cup of Russian tea.”

The list comes in response to new U.S. sanctions, although the Foreign Ministry did not clearly state the exact complaints about why each individual is on the list.