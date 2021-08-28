GOP looking to make inroads in NC communities of color

On Flashpoint, an RNC spokesman encourages Black republicans to "keep fighting, keep pushing, keep making waves."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Committee is appealing to black voters in North Carolina before the 2022 elections.

"When it comes down to the midterms, we're not just going to show up three months or six months or a few weeks before the election," Paris Dennard, spokesman for the RNC, said.

This week, Dennard spoke to a group of Black conservatives in Charlotte. Dennard said the RNC is putting down roots in key battleground states, hoping to make inroads with black voters.

"Our numbers are growing every single election cycle because we're excited, motivated, and empowered by the republican party," Dennard said.

Demographically, black voters have proven to be a strong, consistent base for the democratic party for decades.

Going forward, Dennard said his party's message appeals to a broad constituency.

"When you look at the things people are concerned about; safety and security, making sure they have jobs and the economy. Those are things that are applicable to all walks of life," Dennard explained.

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts