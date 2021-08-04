Gov. Cooper announces formation of North Carolina juvenile sentence review board

The Review Board will make recommendations to the Governor concerning clemency and commutation of such sentences when appropriate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday the formation of the North Carolina Juvenile Sentence Review Board.

The four-person advisory board, established by Executive Order 208, will review certain sentences imposed in North Carolina on individuals who were tried and sentenced in adult criminal court for acts committed before turning 18.

The Review Board will make recommendations to the Governor concerning clemency and commutation of such sentences when appropriate.

“Developments in science continue to show fundamental differences between juvenile and adult minds,” said Governor Cooper. “For those who have taken significant steps to reform and rehabilitate themselves, this process can provide a meaningful opportunity for release and a life outside of prison.”

Prior to recommending clemency, commutation, or other action to the Governor, members of the Review Board will conduct a thorough and individualized review based on criteria outlined in the Executive Order, including rehabilitation and maturity demonstrated by the individual. This review will be available to qualifying individuals who have served at least 20 years of their sentence, or at least 15 years in certain instances of consecutive or "stacked" sentences.

In 2017, Governor Cooper signed Senate Bill 445 into law, reducing the wait time for criminal record expungement for first-time, non-violent offenders. Following the passage of Raise the Age legislation, the Governor also signed a proclamation recognizing the expansion of juvenile jurisdiction in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Juvenile Sentence Review Board is a recommendation of the Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which found that the group of people included in this Executive Order are disproportionately Black. The full report of the Task Force is available here.

The Governor appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Juvenile Sentence Review Board: